Janice Bailey
Canal Winchester - Janice Bailey, 86, of Canal Winchester, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. Born on October 13, 1932 to the late Charles and Alma Bailey, Janice was a graduate of Amanda High School. She worked for Anchor Hocking for 30 years and was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Janice enjoyed sewing and was a proud owner of Chow dogs throughout her life.
She will be remembered as a strong-willed, independent, and loving woman. Janice is survived by her brother, Robert Bailey; nephew, Michael (Thelma) Bailey; niece, Connie Bailey; great-nieces and nephews, Melissa (Tony) Bowersock and Brian (Erica Walker) Bailey; and her great great-nieces and nephews, Colton and Audrey Bowersock and Ava Bailey. Janice was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald, Ellen and Charles Bailey.
In following Janice's wishes, services will be private. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Donations can be made in Janice's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org. Online condolences at
www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019