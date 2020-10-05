Janice L. McCoy
Fostoria - Janice L. McCoy, 86, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay.
She was born in Fostoria on September 2, 1934, the daughter of the late are Carl and Emma (Meyers) Wagner. Jan was a 1952 graduate of Fostoria High School and the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She enjoyed a 31 year career in nursing retiring from the Homestead in Lancaster in 1986. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, and an associate
member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lancaster. She was one of the "Golden Girls" of Fostoria.
Jan held memberships in Fostoria Chapter No. 94 Order of Eastern Star, Tarhe Ladies Club, Thea Court No. 5, Ladies Oriental Shrine in Columbus serving in the Samaritan Unit, Knights Templar Ladies, Olivedale Senior Center, and the Deborah Circle at St. Paul Church.
On September 2, 1967 she married Morris J. "Mac" McCoy at Hope Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2005.
She is survived by a stepdaughter, Sherry (the late Mike) Reed, of Tucson, AZ; three step grandchildren, Michael (Amie) Reed, of Hong Kong; twins, Eric (Kristen) Reed, of Tucson, AZ, and Shannin (Shane) Manjarres, of Tucson, AZ; eight step great-grandchildren, Ciara Reed-Ortiz, of Tucson, AZ, Aedan Reed, of Tucson, AZ, Caitlin Reed, Tucson, AZ, Daphne Reed of Hong Kong, Calum Reed, of Hong Kong, Shane Manjarres, of Tucson, AZ, Ryan Reed, of Tucson, AZ, and Emma Capito, of Tucson, AZ ; nieces and nephews, Fenton Miller, of Tarpon Springs, Fla, Susan Miller-Chakib (Sadek), of Santa Cruz, CA, Creighton (Deb) Miller, of Lancaster, OH , Diane (Dave) Hakes, of Fremont, OH , LuAnn (Tim) Fleming, of Fostoria, Robert (Linda) Wagner, of Fostoria, Nancy (Wes) Armon, of Fostoria, Lisa Wagner (Tim) of Fostoria , Barry Finsel, of Fostoria; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Pauline Finsel, Helen Miller, infant sister Dorothy, and brother, Robert Wagner.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 4 until 6 pm at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, where an Eastern Star service will be held at 5:45 pm.
Funeral services will begin 10:30 am on Wednesday October 7, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, with an hour of visitation from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, or to Hope Lutheran Church.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneral home.com
.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed.