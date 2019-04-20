|
|
Janice Starner Boggs
Lancaster - Janice L. Starner Boggs, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Janice was born in Lancaster, Ohio on May 8, 1937 to Donald and Francis (Beckley) McCall. Janice was a sweet and loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Janice is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Jim) McDuffie and Holly (Ken) Hardbarger; grandchildren, Ashley and Preston; sister, Linda (Doug) Suttles; sister-in-law, Sue McCall; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bus Starner; sister, Jeanette and brother, Kenny.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday April 22, 2019 at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday 12 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019