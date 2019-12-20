|
Janie Ann O'Bryan
Janie Ann O'Bryan, age 70, passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Harriett Milliser. Janie is survived by her son; Barry (Lisa), grandchildren; Stephen and Emily Fridley, her identical mirror twin sister; Jean (Bret) Thomas, brother; David F. Milliser, nieces; Michel (Art) Carpenter, Heather (Steve) Martin, great niece and nephews; Tyler, Max and Leah, and her furry friend Rudy. A visitation will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 from 11-1 pm at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL 3920 Broadway Grove City, OH where funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Stan Kirtlan officiating. Interment will be at Greenfield Cemetery Carroll, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Janie's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019