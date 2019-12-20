Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie O'Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Ann O'Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janie Ann O'Bryan Obituary
Janie Ann O'Bryan

Janie Ann O'Bryan, age 70, passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Harriett Milliser. Janie is survived by her son; Barry (Lisa), grandchildren; Stephen and Emily Fridley, her identical mirror twin sister; Jean (Bret) Thomas, brother; David F. Milliser, nieces; Michel (Art) Carpenter, Heather (Steve) Martin, great niece and nephews; Tyler, Max and Leah, and her furry friend Rudy. A visitation will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 from 11-1 pm at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL 3920 Broadway Grove City, OH where funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Stan Kirtlan officiating. Interment will be at Greenfield Cemetery Carroll, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Janie's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -