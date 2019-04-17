Resources
Lakeland, FL - Jay D. Morrow, 74, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. Born in Lancaster, Ohio, he lived in Florida most of his adult life. Jay was born on January 31, 1945 to Curtis and Freda Morrow of Rushville, Ohio. He graduated from Fairfield Union High School in 1963, and then he attended Ohio University where he earned his business degree. He was a property developer and was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed music, being outdoors on the water, and loved meeting people.

He is survived by his two loving daughters, Kelly Dean (Edd) of Lakeland, Florida, and Molly McIntire (Patrick) of Mount Dora, Florida, three granddaughters, Jordan Dean, Payton Dean and Kaelyn McIntire, his two sisters, Loretta Duffy and Nancy Ardrey of Lancaster, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Freda Morrow.

A service to celebrate his life will be held October 12, 2019 in Rushville, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
