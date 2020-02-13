|
Jean Angle
Lancaster - Jean P. Angle, 79 of Lancaster, passed away February 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 18, 1940 in Everettsville, West Virginia to the late Charles and Helen (Iser) Felda. She was a member a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.
Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lewis W. Angle; children, Beverly Ann Conley, Barbara Huse, and Tim Angle; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and many-many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Randy Angle, parents, brother, step-brother, and 2 step-sisters.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Iris Conrad officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Baltimore, Ohio. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020