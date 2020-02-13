Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Angle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Angle


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Angle Obituary
Jean Angle

Lancaster - Jean P. Angle, 79 of Lancaster, passed away February 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 18, 1940 in Everettsville, West Virginia to the late Charles and Helen (Iser) Felda. She was a member a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lewis W. Angle; children, Beverly Ann Conley, Barbara Huse, and Tim Angle; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and many-many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Randy Angle, parents, brother, step-brother, and 2 step-sisters.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Iris Conrad officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Baltimore, Ohio. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -