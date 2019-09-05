|
Jean Constance Shackles Schmidhammer
Stewart - Jean Constance Shackles Schmidhammer, 94, of Stewart, OH died August 29, 2019 in Athens, OH.
She was born on April 19, 1925 in Grimsby, England to Mary Constance Myton Shackles and Thomas Shackles.
Jean served in World War II in the British Army as an ambulance driver in Liverpool. She moved to the states in 1948 with her family. She retained her British citizenship.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph E. Schmidhammer; infant son; daughter, Joanna Stemen; her parents; and sister Barbara Packer Warner.
She is survived by her brother John M. Packer, Novi, MI; daughter Jill A. (Ronald L.) Estep, Stewart, OH; son Jonathan B. Schmidhammer, Westerville, OH; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester, OH. In following in Jean's wishes, there will not be any public services. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019