Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Schmidhammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Constance Shackles Schmidhammer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Constance Shackles Schmidhammer Obituary
Jean Constance Shackles Schmidhammer

Stewart - Jean Constance Shackles Schmidhammer, 94, of Stewart, OH died August 29, 2019 in Athens, OH.

She was born on April 19, 1925 in Grimsby, England to Mary Constance Myton Shackles and Thomas Shackles.

Jean served in World War II in the British Army as an ambulance driver in Liverpool. She moved to the states in 1948 with her family. She retained her British citizenship.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph E. Schmidhammer; infant son; daughter, Joanna Stemen; her parents; and sister Barbara Packer Warner.

She is survived by her brother John M. Packer, Novi, MI; daughter Jill A. (Ronald L.) Estep, Stewart, OH; son Jonathan B. Schmidhammer, Westerville, OH; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester, OH. In following in Jean's wishes, there will not be any public services. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now