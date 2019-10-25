Resources
JEAN IRWIN DANFORTH (nee Garside) age 88, beloved wife for 57 years of the late Reverend Merrick; loving mother of Marna Blake (husband Jack) and James (wife Gynith); devoted grandmother of Ryan Dennison, John Blake, Kelley Turner (husband Samuel) and Benjamin and great-grandmother of 5; cherished daughter of the late John and Beulah (nee Irwin) Garside; dearest sister of the late John I. Garside Jr (wife Vivian); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Graveside service and burial will take place next to her beloved husband in New Hampshire at a later date. Arrangements by THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
