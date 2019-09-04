|
Jean (Constance) Lentz
Upper Sandusky - Jean (Constance) Lentz, 95, of Upper Sandusky, passed to her Heavenly Home on August 31, 2019. She was born May 29, 1924, to Lettie (Ackerman) and William Lanker in Carey, Ohio.
She married Attorney E. Raymond Lentz, now deceased and she had one son, Michael, deceased. Also preceding her in death are sisters, Gladys (Bernard) Jacob and Mayme (Bill) Simonis; brothers, Ralph and Gail Lanker; and her caretaker, William Robert Jacob, her nephew, who took care of her for many years.
She is leaving a very dear friend, Joan Hannan and family of Pleasantville, Ohio; her special great niece and nephew, Mary Ann and Tom Benik of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Edwin Jacob; great nephews and nieces, Eric Jacob, Brian and Vanessa Jacob, and Sybil Jacob; niece and nephew, Gerrie and Jerry McDonald of New Albany, Ohio, her accountant and very good friends also.
Jean lived in Lancaster, Ohio until May of 2005 when she moved to assisted living at the Inn of Westbrook in Upper Sandusky. That has been her home for 14 years.
A service in honor of Jean will be held at 1:00pm Friday at Forest Rose Cemetery, 1238 N. Columbus St, Lancaster, Ohio where burial will follow.
Donations may be made in memory of Jean to the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the staff at the Inn at Westbrook, 101 Westbrook Blvd, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Arrangements in the care of the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019