Jean Muck
1933 - 2020
Jean Muck

Amanda - Jean Muck, 87, of Amanda, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Scott's Place. She was born February 5, 1933 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Okey Cordle and Stella (Hines) Pyke. She was a 1951 graduate of Amanda High School. She was a secretary at Diamond Power and she returned to school and graduated from Ohio University and became a business teacher at Amanda Clearcreek High School until her retirement. While teaching she received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Mark) Pontius of Amanda, Tom (Sheryl) Muck and Linda (Rich) Klinger both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Heather, Kevin, Natalie, T.J., Daniel, Jolyne, Shad, Amber and Danielle; great grandchildren, Kalen, Avery, Kyle, Thomas, Taylor, Connor, Devon, Jaden, Zion, Kaya, Stella, Hannah and Indica; sister-in-law, Mary Cordle and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Muck; grandson, Dustin; brother, Larry Cordle and sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Don Folk.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Jonathan Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Lancaster. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amanda Twp. Fire Department or Faith Memorial Church in Jean's memory.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
