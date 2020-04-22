|
Jean Weidner
Baltimore - After a brief illness, Jean passed into eternal life at Fairfield Medical Center on April 21, 2020. She was a kind, gentle, Southern lady that loved people. She was born June 15,1925, in Parker, Florida to Mattie and Peter Parker. In her younger years she was a telephone operator in Panama City, Florida. After marrying, she moved to Baltimore, Ohio.
She was an avid gardener and active member of Basil Garden Club. She participated in many activities and created flower arrangements for many shows and activities. She enjoyed sharing plants and teaching others about flowers. Her garden was open to all. Over the years she was active in Twig, served on the Board of Trustees for Lancaster Hospital, read to elementary students, was a substitute teacher for Liberty Union Schools, was an integral part of her husband's veterinary practice and participated in the Ladies Auxiliary of Ohio Veterinary Medical Association. She helped with the Baltimore Chapter of Rainbow Girls and was active in the Eastern Stars Parthenia Chapter. She was an active member of the Baltimore Christ United Methodist Church and helped with many activities throughout the years. She was very social and enjoyed planning and hosting parties of all sorts.
She spent her last year at Bickford of Lancaster where she was loved by all. She enjoyed activities and getting to know the staff and other residents.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Weidner, her parents, Peter and Mattie Parker; and siblings, Winnie, Francis, Mitchell, Tom, Lucy and Corrine.
She is survived by her children, Tom Pennington, Karon Pennington, Kay (Jerry) Sims, and David Weidner; grandchildren, Christopher (Carlie) Weidner, Jessica (David) Christian, Courtney (Brian) Cuddihy, Lexie Sanor, Josh Weidner, Jeremy Sims, Meghann (Ian) Brunney, and Parker (James) Pennington; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way.
She was deeply loved and her presence will be missed by many.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family graveside service will take place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home at Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore.
Memorials can be made in Jean's name to the Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Main St. Baltimore, OH 43105. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020