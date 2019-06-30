Resources
Jeanette M. Schultz Obituary
Sebastian, FL - Jeanette M. Schultz , 81 died Tuesday June 11th 2019 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fl following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Schultz was born in Marfork, WV and grew up in Wheeling, WV. She moved to Ohio after high school to continue her education. She met and married Walter in 1966 and they raised their family in Lancaster, OH. Jeanette was a kind, loving lady that understood the importance of family and she was generous to a fault. She loved to laugh and she was happy and smiling, surrounded by her loving family to the end.

She is survived by her sisters; Millie Hedrick (Jerry) of Springfield, OH and Donna Gower of Chester, WV; her four children; Jerry Schultz (Sharon) of Lancaster, Oh; James Schultz (Carmen) of Sebastian, FL; Sheila Clemons (Cliff) of Kalama, WA; and Jada Schultz of Lancaster ,Oh; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Walter J. Schultz Jr.; Her parents William Bone and Ethel Jones and her brother Charles Gower.

We miss you Mama !

A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 30, 2019
