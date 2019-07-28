|
Jeanie Shonebarger,
Lancaster - Marilyn J."Jeanie" Shonebarger, 79, of Thornville, passed away Wednesday, July 24th at her residence. She was born September 21, 1939 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Clem and Mary (Shugert) Tobin Jr. Marilyn was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church, she graduated for Lancaster High School in 1958 and worked for Nationwide Insurance Company for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Charles "Sonny" Shonebarger; nieces, Debbie Hughes and Cindy (Jim) Guess; nephew, Troy (Barb) Wildermuth; great nieces, Stephanie Humphrey, Elizabeth Smith, Sarah Reid, Chelsea Kinsella and Amanda Wildermuth; 4 great-great nephews and 3 great-great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn M. Wildermuth.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday August 4, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Friends and family may visit on from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, First United Methodist Church or the Fairfield Area Humane Society.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 28, 2019