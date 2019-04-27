|
Jeanne P. Davisson 78, of McConnelsville passed away at 8:30 p.m. April 24, 2019 at her home. She was born August 23, 1940 in Cincinnati the daughter of the late Henry Wentz and Mary Thompson Wentz.
She was a factory worker at Ralston Purina , and a member of the Malta United Methodist Church in Malta and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
She is survived by her children Cynthia Ann (Tom) Meyer of Chillcothe, Pamela Sue (Sam) Smith of Florida, Fred W. Davisson of McConnelsville and Steven Carl (Amy) Davisson of Carroll; grandchildren Megan Ann (Nate) White, Emily Jeanne (Brian) Maurer, Samantha Sue (Michael) Poe, Gretchen Nicole Meyer, Abigail Ruth Meyer, Holly Noel Smith, Kaylee Melinda Davisson, Henry Fredrick Davisson, and Karleigh Jean Davisson, great grandchildren Jameson Anthony Maurer ,Xekia Mugen Shaw; sister Phyllis (Rodney) Spohn of Somerset. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Henry, John, Jim, Larry and Gary Wentz.
Friends may call 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Malta United Methodist Church in Malta where memorial services will be held at 6:00p.m. with Pastor Elizabeth Reed officiating. Burial of her ashes will be held at a later date in New Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery in Junction City.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or to .
Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019