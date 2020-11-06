1/
Jeanne Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Taylor

Lancaster - Jeanne L. Taylor, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. She was born in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Ralph and Maxine (Payne) Wolfinger. She was the phone operator and receptionist for Diamond Power Manufacturing, where she was known as the "Voice of Diamond Power," and retired in 1990. She enjoyed summers fishing in Canada with family and golfing in her free time. Jeanne was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Norma Franco of Lancaster, five nieces and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Earl Taylor, brother, Nick Wolfinger and sister, Patricia Gilmore.

Private services are in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in memory of Jeanne.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved