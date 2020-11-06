Jeanne Taylor
Lancaster - Jeanne L. Taylor, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. She was born in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Ralph and Maxine (Payne) Wolfinger. She was the phone operator and receptionist for Diamond Power Manufacturing, where she was known as the "Voice of Diamond Power," and retired in 1990. She enjoyed summers fishing in Canada with family and golfing in her free time. Jeanne was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Jeanne is survived by her sister, Norma Franco of Lancaster, five nieces and two nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Earl Taylor, brother, Nick Wolfinger and sister, Patricia Gilmore.
Private services are in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in memory of Jeanne.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.