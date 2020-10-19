Jeannie Boden



Lancaster - Jeannie Boden, age 98, of Lancaster passed away in her home at Primrose Retirement Community on October 18, 2020. She was born to James R. and Margaret MC. Innes in Barberton, OH. She met her future husband Myron F. "Bud" Boden while working at Babcock and Wilcox prior to WWII. They married when he returned on leave from the Army Air Corps in 1944. Jean had many interests during her lifetime, including quilting, bridge, gardening, reading, bowling, playing piano and organ. She also enjoyed square dancing. She loved to travel and made trips to China, Scotland, Canada, Mexico and many US states. Jean had many friends over the years and wrote frequently to old classmates and friends that she worked with during the war. She loved them all dearly. Jean was an avid fan of Ohio State football and Cincinnati Reds baseball. She also loved the many dogs she had over the years. Jean is survived by her four sons; Jim (Jeanne) Boden, Dave (Carol) Boden, Jack (Jan) Boden and Richard (Sharon) Boden. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jim (Susan) Boden, Tom (Kelly) Boden, Renee (Mark) Youngs, and great grandchildren Olivia, Alexandria, Andrew and Ian Boden, Jacob and Ethan Boden, Bryce, Evan and Jason Youngs, and Jamie Boden. Jean also kept close relationships with nieces, nephews and cousins on both sides of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life; Bud, grandson John Boden Jr., brother and sister in law Jack and Thelma Neill. The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Primrose Retirement Community and Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. for their exceptional care of Jean. Jean appreciated all that God gave her and she loved her life. We will all miss her. The Family will receive friends Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Halteman-Fett-Dyer Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Barberton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130.









