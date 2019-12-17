|
Jeff McMillan
Lancaster - Jeff McMillan, 60, born October 8, 1959 has won the battle and was welcomed into glory with his Heavenly Father on December 16, 2019. Jeff fought a courageous hard cancer battle for over 2 ½ years but always with grace, humility, a big smile and an attitude of acceptance. He always said, "no matter what, I win, it's either a cure or Heaven".
Jeff is survived by his wife, Anna McMillan, mother, Linda McMillan, New Lexington; brother, Robin McMillan, New Lexington; sister, Jackie McMillan, New Lexington; chosen son, Randy (Sheri) Johnson, Lancaster; grandchildren, Devin (Zac) Holter, Isabella Johnson, father & mother-In-law, Mike & Irene Roese, Ashville; brother-in-laws, David Carr, Rockbridge, Jim (Cara) Isaacs ll, Amanda, sister-in-laws, Betty (Steve) Phillips, Grove City, Barbara Trowbridge, Lancaster; uncle & aunt, Rick (Janine) McMillan, Crooksville; several nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews who were all close to and loved by Jeff; special nieces, Erica Blosser, Baltimore, Emily Aneshansley, Ohio State University;loving friends, Joyce Melick, Mike & Nancy Milby, Jennifer Wheeler-Green, CW & Nancy Johnson, Keith Browning, Vince & Vickie Rager, Church Family at Maple Street United Methodist, The Tree Church Small Group of Tom & Ann Milby and many other dear friends whom visited, brought meals, sent cards, texts, called or sent a note on Facebook with words of encouragements over the years.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Roy McMillan; grandfathers & grandmothers, Charles & Claudine Pletcher and William & Genevieve McMillan.
Jeff never met a stranger. He loved "his people", loved visiting (especially Zac, Devin, Bella & Emily), golf, Ohio State Buckeyes, Racing, stopping for a cold beer, good food, his spiritual talks with Mike Milby and most of all traveling with Anna. Jeff was a man of few words, but of great reflection and he would listen to others for hours.
Jeff worked for Kroger Company Bakery. Most recently he hung out at Piper's Service Center to stay busy. He loved going in to hang out with, Bob Piper, Chip Clark and the guys.
In his final days Jeff looked forward and spoke often of all he was going to do in Heaven and who he was going to reunite with. We praise God for His mercies.
A memorial service will be held at Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling Street, Lancaster, Ohio, Sunday, December 22nd at 2:00 PM. Family and friends may call 1 hour prior to the service. Pastor Kevin Chambers & Mike Milby officiating. Caring Cremation ™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019