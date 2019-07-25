|
|
Jeff Probasco
Lancaster - Jeff Probasco of Lancaster, Ohio passed away after an extended illness on July 22nd. Jeff worked at Treehouse Foods as a stationary engineer for 35 years after serving in the U.S. Navy submarine service on the U.S.S. Seahorse. Jeff was a natural storyteller, and loved dogs, hunting, aviation, and his family. He is survived by his wife, Ann Probasco, and daughters Jocelyn (David), Emily (Grant), Elise (Mason), honorary son Lukas, and sisters, Vicki Stillinger and Marcia Caporali, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Probasco, mother, Constance Probasco, and brother, Rodney Probasco. He will be missed greatly by the many people whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be held on Saturday July 27th from 12-2pm at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Time will be set aside from 1-2pm for guests to speak and share their memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Young Eagles Flight Program, please make checks payable to EAA Chapter 22 at 862 Airport Rd. Zanesville, OH 43701 or EAA Chapter 443, C/O Al Moyer, 964 Elizabeth Dr. Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 25, 2019