Jeff Stover
Amanda - Jefferey A. "Jeff" Stover, age 58 of Amanda, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Altercare Lanfair in Lancaster. He was born February 13, 1962 in Lancaster, the son of Warren and Vivian (Cochran) Stover, of Lancaster. He was a 1980 graduate of Lancaster High School and attended Capital University where he played football for 2 seasons. He was retired from Lancaster Glass with 25 years of service where he also served as Union Vice-Chairman of the United Steel Workers Local # 506. Jeff was well respected and much liked in his time at Lancaster Glass. He loved fishing and hunting and was an avid Michigan football fan.
Along with his parents, "Mamaw and Papaw", he is also survived by his wife of 32 years, Wanda (Young) Stover; son, J.D. (Ruby) Stover, of Lancaster; sisters, Sherie (Damian) Murphy and Kim (Jim) Figgins, both of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Ruth Ann Stoneburner, of Lancaster; great aunt Viney Brown, of Springfield; aunt Sheila Stover and uncle Jim Hubbard, both of Lancaster. He is preceded in death by his grandma, Bertha "Nanny" Cochran; grandparents, Harry and Jane Stover; cousin, Chris Hubbard.
In light of the Coronavirus restrictions, a private service with burial at Green Mound Cemetery has been arranged under the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 215, Columbus, OH 43231.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020