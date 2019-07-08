|
Jeffrey Alan Swisher, Sr
Lancaster - Jeffrey Alan Swisher, Sr., of Lancaster, passed away June 22, 2019 at OSU Medical Center unexpectedly due to a brain aneurysm. Born April 16, 1955 to Donn and Margaret (Peg) Swisher. He was an employee of Glasfloss Industries of Lancaster.
He is survived by his children Jennifer (Craig) Bennett, Natasha Swisher (Travis Zerger), Jeffrey Swisher Jr.; Step Daughter Gwendolyn Tigner. Grandchildren: Jayden, Blayne, Trevor, Grace, Savannah. Brothers: Donn Sr. (Ellen) Swisher, Bob (Charlene) Swisher, Mick (Janet) Swisher. Also several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. And of course his special canine companion Odie.
The memorial service will be held at Mills Memorial Church July 20, 2019 at 11 am with Pastor Pat King. 402 North Broad Street Lancaster, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from July 8 to July 15, 2019