Jeffrey Carpenter



Pleasantville - Jeffrey Lynn Carpenter, 68, of Pleasantville passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on February 22, 1952 to the late George Anderson and Freida Mae (Nelson) Carpenter.



Jeff is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Ann (Landis) Carpenter; children, Rob Carpenter, Sean (Kim) Carpenter and Heather (Joe) Carpenter; grandchildren, Alec Carpenter, Cole Zigan and Chael Carpenter; siblings, Lee (Debbie) Carpenter, Brenda (Bob) Pangborn and Margaret (Larry) Webb.



He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved step-father who raised him, Marvin Napper; sister, Barbara Ann Carpenter; and brother, Richard (Mojo) Carpenter.Visitation will be held Wednesday July 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









