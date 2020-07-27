1/1
Jeffrey Carpenter
Jeffrey Carpenter

Pleasantville - Jeffrey Lynn Carpenter, 68, of Pleasantville passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on February 22, 1952 to the late George Anderson and Freida Mae (Nelson) Carpenter.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Ann (Landis) Carpenter; children, Rob Carpenter, Sean (Kim) Carpenter and Heather (Joe) Carpenter; grandchildren, Alec Carpenter, Cole Zigan and Chael Carpenter; siblings, Lee (Debbie) Carpenter, Brenda (Bob) Pangborn and Margaret (Larry) Webb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved step-father who raised him, Marvin Napper; sister, Barbara Ann Carpenter; and brother, Richard (Mojo) Carpenter.Visitation will be held Wednesday July 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

3 entries
July 27, 2020
Our thought and Prayers go out to his family it was a shock to hear of
his passing such a sweet and kind man may he RIP
Bill & Nancy Williams
Nancy Williams
Friend
July 27, 2020
He was my double first cousin. We played together , got in trouble together . I will always remember him as a fun cousin and he will be missed even though we haven't seen each other in years. Jeff rest in peace cuz .
Rita J Miller
Family
July 27, 2020
Oh my sorry to hear about your lose Phillis an family . So many memories we had growing up. Rick an Lona Shumaker
Rick an Lona Shumaker
Friend
