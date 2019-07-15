|
|
Jeffrey Guy Norris, Sr.
Baltimore, Ohio - Jeffrey Guy Norris, Sr., 57, of Baltimore, Ohio died at 4:10am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Community Hospital South, Indianapolis, Indiana. Born October 6, 1961 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Ernest Norris and Joanne Ault Griffin of Zanesville. Jeffrey was a self-employed Semi-Truck Driver, he never met a stranger and he was known around the World; he loved being with and watching his grandchildren, especially when they were racing quads. He loved watching Fox News and he was a kind, loving and caring man. In addition to his Mother, survived by his fiancé, Angelica Berck; son, Jeff, Jr. (Amber) Norris, daughter, Crystal Norris, daughter, Kaili "Pig" (Chris) Layne, son, Joshua Norris, son, Jacob Norris, daughter, Teai Carpenter, son, Dustyn Tivner Norris and son, Jerico Norris; 22 grandchildren; brothers, Brian, Mike and Tony Norris; sisters, Sherry Nicholas, Casey Norris and Nikki "Snake" Norris; brother, Jeff "Pork" Norris.
In addition to his father, preceded in death by a daughter, Felicia Norris; son, Jeremiah Norris and an uncle. Calling hours will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Portersville, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019