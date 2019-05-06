Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Jeffrey Moore
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Assembly of God
2020 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd SW
Lancaster, OH
Jeffrey Paul Moore Obituary
Jeffrey Paul Moore

Lancaster - Jeffrey Paul Moore of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on April 26, 2019, after a long illness. He was born to Paul E. and Mary K. Moore on November 3, 1973. Jeff was a 1992 graduate of Lancaster High School. He later earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting Technology from Ohio University and HVAC-R Certification from Fairfield Career Center.

Jeff is survived by his parents; sister, Jeanie (Mark) Conrad; and two children, Jocelyn and Madelyn.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 AM at New Hope Assembly of God, 2020 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd SW, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 6, 2019
