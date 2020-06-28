Jenene A. Bope
LANCASTER - Jenene A. Bope, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1942 to the late Benjamin Newton and Mellie Irenene Dyer in Rockbridge, Ohio.
Jenene was a retired bookkeeper for the Robert K. Fox Family Y, and a bookkeeper for Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. She was an avid quilter and loved her family.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Gina) Bope of Lancaster, Ohio; granddaughters, Ashleigh and Kristi Bope of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sister, Alice Boothe of Sevierville, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
Jenene was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Terry Eugene Bope in May 2020, parents and brothers and sisters.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 163 E Wheeling St, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.