Jennifer ClippingerLANCASTER - Jennifer Clippinger, 64, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Primrose Assisted Living.She was a retired kindergarten teacher from Gahanna-Jefferson Local Schools with 35 years of service. Jennifer had a passion for early childhood education, and was also an avid baker who cherished her time with family and friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.Jennifer is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Clippinger; daughters, Caroline (husband Josh Boggs) Clippinger and Rebecca Clippinger; grandson, Ethan; brother, Jeff (Ann) Davis, and nephews Mitchell and Donovan Davis.She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Juanita Davis.Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. The immediate family will hold a private graveside service, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jennifer's name to The James Cancer Hospital, at The James Fund for Life ( giveto.osu.edu ).To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com