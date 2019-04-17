|
Jennifer Craiglow
Lancaster - On Monday, April 15, 2019, Jennifer Leigh Craiglow was welcomed into the arms of a loving God who has always been present in her life. She was born September 29, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Martha A. (Harper) Davis, of Lancaster and the late Ralph F. Davis Jr. She spent her last days in the care of the dedicated staff at the Laurels of Heath Nursing Care Center surrounded by her family. Jennifer was a graduate of Lancaster High School, class of 1977. In 1979, she married Jeff A. Craiglow. She raised her family, worked and earned her RN degree from Hocking College in 1995. In 1997, she and her husband Jeff, founded On-Site Concrete Pumping. Jennifer loved her flower beds and was able to creatively entertain her family on holidays. She was an active and dedicated member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior. She will be remembered for her faith, courage, strength, generosity, resourcefulness, and for the love she shared and showered on others.
She is preceded in death by her father; daughter, Courtney Blair Craiglow; in-laws, Ralph and Delores Craiglow; and grandparents. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jeff; children, Zachary Davis (Jacqueline) Craiglow, and Lindsay Faye (Ryan) Ashbaugh, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Noah and Ezra Ashbaugh, and Harper and Hazel Craiglow; siblings, Ralph D. Davis and Heather A. Hardwick; many cousins, in-laws, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 1920 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, with Pastor Diana Gugel officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME and 1 hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 1920 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019