Jerry Allen Yates

Jerry Allen Yates Obituary
Jerry Allen Yates

Lake Panasoffkee - Mr. Jerry Allen Yates, 65, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, passed away February 5, 2019. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the U.S. Army. He was a life member of the Amvets #1985 in Lancaster, OH and VFW #10084 of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, the Moose Lodge of Inverness, FL and Eagles Lodge of Okahumpka, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife of 12 years, Lilly Yates. He is survived by his mother: Gladys B. Yates of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; sister: Margaret Woodgeard of Lake Panasoffkee, FL and Kathy Griffin of Lancaster, OH. He was laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
