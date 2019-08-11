|
Jerry Griffith
LANCASTER - Jerry Griffith, 60, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Angie Griffith; children, Breeanna (Tim) Griffith, Blake Griffith, Brittany (Ryan) King, Bryce Griffith, Josie Griffith, and Sophia Griffith; grandchildren, Optimus Griffith, Dylan King, and Lexi King; mother, Wanda Griffith; siblings, Max "Gene" (Rhonda) Griffith, Mike (Donna) Griffith, Donna (Jeff) Miller, and Karen "Jodi" (Ed) Henderly; and many other family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Max Griffith; daughter-in-law, Melody Griffith; and nephew, Alex Miller.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Monday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Caring Cremation will follow.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019