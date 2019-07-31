Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Jerry L. Groves


1933 - 2019
Jerry L. Groves Obituary
Jerry L. Groves

LANCASTER - Jerry L. Groves, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Jerry was born July 24, 1933, in Hocking County to the late, Theodore O. and Faye Groves.

Jerry is survived by his children, Brad (Tammy) Groves, Beth (Jeff) Norris, Bruce (Michele) Groves, and Brian (Lisa) Groves; and many grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Groves, and his parents.

Caring Cremation through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 31, 2019
