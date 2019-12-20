|
|
Jerry L. Seesholtz
Lancaster - Jerry L. Seesholtz, 82, of Lancaster, passed away at Adams Lane Care Center on November 6, 2019. He was born to the late Ronald and Edith Seesholtz on June 6, 1937.
Jerry was an avid golfer, even traveling across the country to play. He enjoyed many other sports, however, taking the time to help coach others. Jerry played slow pitch baseball with Anchor Hocking, and helped minister to those in need by playing basketball at various prisons.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Seesholtz; sons, Darren A. (Amy) Seesholtz, and Kevin L. Seesholtz; nieces, Sarah and Amy; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Rick) Smith; and many golf buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and golf friend, Bill Shaull.
Caring Cremation has taken place though the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to the American Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Oh, 43215.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019