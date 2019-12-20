Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Seesholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry L. Seesholtz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry L. Seesholtz Obituary
Jerry L. Seesholtz

Lancaster - Jerry L. Seesholtz, 82, of Lancaster, passed away at Adams Lane Care Center on November 6, 2019. He was born to the late Ronald and Edith Seesholtz on June 6, 1937.

Jerry was an avid golfer, even traveling across the country to play. He enjoyed many other sports, however, taking the time to help coach others. Jerry played slow pitch baseball with Anchor Hocking, and helped minister to those in need by playing basketball at various prisons.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Seesholtz; sons, Darren A. (Amy) Seesholtz, and Kevin L. Seesholtz; nieces, Sarah and Amy; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Rick) Smith; and many golf buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and golf friend, Bill Shaull.

Caring Cremation has taken place though the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.

Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to the American Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Oh, 43215.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -