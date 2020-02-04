|
|
Jerry Lee Campbell
Lancaster - Jerry Lee Campbell, 77, of Lancaster passed away on Monday February 3rd, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on March 2nd, 1942 in Lancaster to the late Perry and Helen (Kiphen) Campbell. Jerry was a US Army Veteran and retired from Ameritech Phone Company. He had a passion and love for cars, home projects, and meeting his friends for breakfast or the occasional beer, and sitting on the porch in his rocker. Most of all, he loved his family more than anything. He was extremely active in the lives of his children and eleven grandchildren. He loved without end and was so proud of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet Campbell; children, Cara (Greg) Mounts, Joey (Michelle) Campbell, Brandy (Dustin) Schorr, and Ashley (Casey) Rainier; grandchildren, Cameron, Gavin and Addy Mounts, Chase and Evan Campbell, Stella and Lola Schorr, Carson, Cruz, Cooper and Coast Rainier; siblings, Jo (Tom) Cramer, Penny (Bob) Roush, Jeff (Carrie) Campbell; in-laws, Shawn (Jerry) Rice, David (Joanne) Creech and Lynn (Wayne) Myers; as well as too many nieces, nephews and friends to mention by name.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Phyllis Creech; brother-in-law, Pat Creech; best friend, Dick Noles and special friends, John & Sandy Doersam.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Greg Voight officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 5 to 8p.m. and one hour prior to service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or s.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020