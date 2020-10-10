1/
Jerry Lee Schultz
Jerry Lee Schultz

Lancaster - Jerry Lee Schultz, 84, of Lancaster, died Thursday, October 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1936 in Barnesville, Ohio the son of Reuben and Velma (McCabe) Schultz.

He was a graduate of Amanda High School and had worked for Ohio Power and Haskill Construction. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp serving during the Korean Conflict.

Jerry is survived by sons, Rod (Beth) and Mark (Theresa) Schultz; daughter, Christine Schultz; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; friend, Norma Jean Schultz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Elmer and Emma Moore, who raised Jerry; sons, Jerry Lee Jr. and Jamie Douglas Schultz; brother, Rex Russell; and sister, Bernice Blough.

A time to visit with Jerry's family will be from 10 til 11 AM Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held the same day at 11 AM with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Graveside services and military honors will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
