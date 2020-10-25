1/1
Jerry Lentz
Jerry Lentz

Lancaster - Jerry M Lentz, age 76, passed away peacefully at the Pickering House on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Findlay, Ohio on April 24, 1944 to Marion and Ila Lentz (Sims).

Jerry is survived by his wife Janet (Burner) and they have been married for 56 ½ loving and beautiful years. They have three children: Michelle Williams (Everett Calvert), Lancaster; Michael Lentz, Fairborn, Ohio; and Kevin Lentz (Kim), Thornville, Ohio. Grandchildren include Joshua Goddard, Derek Goddard (Malory Taylor), and Aaron Williams all of Lancaster; and Kohl Lentz, Thornville. Great grandchildren include Ambrecha and Noah Goddard. Jerry also has a sister Sandra Schimmel (John C.) of Marysville, Ohio.

Jerry retired in 2000 from Columbia Gas of Ohio as Area Manager in McConnelsville and New Lexington, Ohio. More recently he retired as a transportation driver for the Center for disAbilities and Cerebral Palsy in Lancaster

He was a member of Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, Lancaster where he served on the Board of Trustees, Altar Guild and was a member of the adult choir. He had also been past president for the Chamber of Commerce in 1990 in St. Clairsville, Ohio and was active in many other civic organizations including Prison Ministry, Rotary, Lions Club and Kiwanis.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held on Tuesday, October 27 at 12:00 noon at The Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church in Lancaster with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the beginning of the 12:00 service. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice, Lancaster or The Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
