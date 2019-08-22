|
Jessie J. Smith
Lancaster - Jessie Janes Smith died August 19, 2019, at her Reflections Assisted Living home in Lancaster following a valiant struggle with the little-known brain disease, frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
Jessie was born December 13, 1937, in Chillicothe. She was a graduate of Centralia High School outside Chillicothe and recipient of a bachelor's degree in home economics from Ohio University, Athens.
Jessie and Ivan celebrated 60 years of marriage August 1, 2019. They are the parents of four children: Suzanne (Thomas) Clareson of Westerville, Amy (Eberhard) Kriege of Lengerich, Germany, Ivan (Julie) Smith III, also of Westerville and Jason (Kristin) Smith of New Rochelle, NY. The couple has nine grandchildren: Liana and Henry Clareson, Jan and Mustefa Kriege, Eleanor and Campbell Smith, and Tyler, Wesley and Avery Smith.
Jessie taught home economics in West Jefferson and at Logan Elm High School. She managed the home front during the years of the family's consulting business and later was partner with Ivan in their medical claims management business.
Jessie was a wonderful wife, mother and home-maker. ("Your Mom was everyone's second mom!") She was an outstanding cook! ("Seriously, I still remember the chili she made before the MHS/LHS game in October, 1992. It was awesome!") She was skilled in the art of canvas embroidery and quite accomplished in painting with watercolors. She was active in 4-H as a youth and, in her adulthood, was dedicated to educating the next generation on home-making skills. She was an active member of St. Johns Church, where she served on the altar guild.
Visiting hours will be at St. John's Episcopal Church from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 23 and from 12:30 to 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 24. The Saturday visiting hours will be followed by a Christian service of Burial of the Dead at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please forward donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org or call them, 1866-507-7222.
Rest eternal grant to her, O Lord; And let light perpetual shine upon her.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019