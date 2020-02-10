|
|
Jettie Lee (Adams) Clark
Lancaster - Jettie Lee (Adams) Clark, 65, born July 25, 1954, died February 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Adams, step-father William Gobel Sr, husband of 20 years, Earl Clark, and her daughter Larissa Clark.
Jettie is survived by her Mother: Juanita Gobel, Daughter: Kevonna Clark, Sons: Raymond (Lori) Clark, John (Shanna) Gordon, Matt (Rene) Gordon, Daniel Clark, Trevon Harvin, Siblings: Ann, Todd, Rob Gobel, Vickie (Vince) Rager, Grandchildren: Markaila, Kadence, Arabella, Jolanda, Jack Gordon, Victoria Sinift, Alisha Eddy.
Jettie graduated from Lancaster High in 1973 and earned STNA certification. She and Earl served as foster parents for medically fragile children and adopted two sons and two daughters.
Celebration of Life will be at Good Shepherd Church on Saturday, February 15 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations towards arrangements and care for Kevonna can be made to Good Shepherd Church.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020