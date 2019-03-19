Jim Barnhart



Hudson, Florida - Jim Barnhart was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 2, 2019 in Hudson, Florida. He was born February 11, 1950 in Circleville and was the son of the late Charles and Opal (Morrison) Barnhart. He was a graduate of Logan Elm High School and attended Ohio University. Jim was united in marriage to Zelpha Drum on June 24, 1990.



Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, Zelpha; son, Mark Barnhart; stepsons, Dale (Connie) Weaver and Doug (Melissa) Ricketts; stepdaughter, Brenda (George) Shoemaker; grandchildren, Savannah Barnhart, Shelly (John) Klass, Stephanie (Dan) Hinkle, Kyle (Ashley) Weaver, Ryan Mundy, Hunter (Maggie) Ricketts, Levi and Mason Shoemaker and several great grandchildren; sister, Judy Parker and Brenda Barney and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family and a host of friends.



Jim was the creator and manager of the "Midnight Special Band" They performed at various festivals, VFW's and many venues throughout Ohio. He also used his musical talents for the Kingdom by traveling, playing and singing with "God's Messengers". Jim considered Salt Creek Valley Church his church home. He was retired from Logan Elm Schools. He became an avid golfer, bowler and euchre player enjoying great times with many friends over the years no matter where they were. Jim will be forever remembered for his sense of humor, quick comebacks and most importantly his faith in Jesus Christ.



A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Jim Vandagriff officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019