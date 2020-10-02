Jimmy R. Marteney
Jimmy R. Marteney, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on October 2.
Surviving are wife of almost 45 years Susan L. Cook Marteney.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Tuesday October 6, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Calling hours will be observed Monday 6:30-8:30pm at the funeral home and Tuesday 11-1pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net