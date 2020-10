Jimmy R. MarteneyJimmy R. Marteney, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on October 2.Surviving are wife of almost 45 years Susan L. Cook Marteney.Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Tuesday October 6, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.Calling hours will be observed Monday 6:30-8:30pm at the funeral home and Tuesday 11-1pm.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net