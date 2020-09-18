Jo Ann ClouseJunction City - On Sunday, September 13,2020, Jo Ann Clouse, loving wife of Timothy Clouse, passed away at Fairfield Medical Center amongst her friends, loved ones and FMC family. The family thanks everyone at FMC for the loving care they provided Jo Ann.Jo Ann was born in August 5, 1953 on Columbus, Ohio to Jim and Nata Shaefer. Jo Ann will be missed by all of her family and friends who loved her dearly.In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to Perry County Cancer Alliance at P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, OH 43764.A visitation will take place Monday, Sept 21, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort St., Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM.