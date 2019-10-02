|
|
Jo Ann McMahon
Lancaster - Jo Ann McMahon, 85 of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Monday September 30, 2019 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was a member of Mills Memorial United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Lori McMahon and Shari McMahon (Pat Thress) all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Samantha (Andy) White and Cody Good; great grandchildren, Kolton and William White; son-in-law, Wendell Good, special family friend Bill Booth. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McMahon, son, William R. "B" McMahon, daughter, Patti Good, parents, Ross and Enolia Johnson. A thank you to Crestview Nursing and The Ohio State University Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may visit Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be given to Mills Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 N. Broad St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019