Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann McMahon


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann McMahon Obituary
Jo Ann McMahon

Lancaster - Jo Ann McMahon, 85 of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Monday September 30, 2019 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was a member of Mills Memorial United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Lori McMahon and Shari McMahon (Pat Thress) all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Samantha (Andy) White and Cody Good; great grandchildren, Kolton and William White; son-in-law, Wendell Good, special family friend Bill Booth. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McMahon, son, William R. "B" McMahon, daughter, Patti Good, parents, Ross and Enolia Johnson. A thank you to Crestview Nursing and The Ohio State University Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may visit Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be given to Mills Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 N. Broad St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now