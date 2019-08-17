|
|
Jo Ann Van Horn
Lancaster - Jo Ann Van Horn, 88, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at the Homestead Center. Jo Ann was born on December 20th, 1930 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Charles and Ora May. She attended the Maple Street United Methodist Church.
Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband, Jim Van Horn; nephews, Gary May and Keith Oatney; great-nephew, Josh May; sister-in-law, Norma Oatney and cousins, Jack and Mary Lou Armendt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Clyde May.
A Graveside service is to be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 10AM at Forest Rose Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Dignity Cremation has taken place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019