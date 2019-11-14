|
|
Jo Anne Lester
Lancaster - Jo Anne Lester, 85, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Bickford of Lancaster. Jo Anne was born on October, 12, 1934 in Betsy Lane, KY to the late Frank Lewis and Alta Mae Hoskins Lewis. Jo Anne was a member of Fairfield Christian Church, 4 Dance Clubs in Columbus and Lancaster Art Guild. She had many hobbies; Watercolor, Dance, Knitting, Crocheting, Piano, Gardening and Flower Arranging.
Jo Anne is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Anne M. Heeter, brothers, Gene Lewis, Jack Lewis, Roy Lewis and Bill (Mary) Lewis, sister, Florence (Walter "Tubby") Vinters. Jo Anne is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Lester, son, Jon (Jenny) Lester, daughter, Karen (Neal) Allison; grandchildren, Joshua D. Heeter, Erika A. Lester, Anna C. Allison and Ben (Michelle) Elbert; several niece and nephews.
Family & friends may visit on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Jo Anne will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019