Joan A. Weaver
Pataskala - Joan A. Weaver, age 90, passed away on February 22, 2020 in Pataskala, OH. She was born on August 18, 1929 in Columbus, OH to Ralph and Mamie (Hastilow) Congrove.
Surviving Joan are her children, Peggy (Daniel) Zimmerman, Harry (Gail) Weaver, Penny (Bruce) Miller, Polly (Mark) Mercurio; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 6 siblings. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Weaver in 2004; her parents and 3 siblings.
A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at New Zion United Methodist Church, 10991 Snyder Church Rd., Baltimore, OH with Pastor Jeff Smalley officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of Hospice of Central Ohio and Tuscany Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate-now or New Zion United Methodist Church, 10991 Snyder Church Rd., Baltimore, OH 43105.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020