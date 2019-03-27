|
|
Joan Gesling Ward
Wellston - Joan Gesling Ward, age 97, of Wellston, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. She was born July 6, 1921 in Lancaster, Ohio, the fourth of five children born to the late William Thomas Gesling and Sue Crump Gesling. Joan graduated from Lancaster High School in 1939. She furthered her education by attending Ohio Northern University, where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree. In the 1940's and 50's, Joan was the physical education teacher at Lancaster High School. Upon moving to Wellston, she and her husband, the late Wilbur Ward, owned and operated Ward's Drug Store for many years. An athletic person, Joan loved sports and enjoyed golfing and bowling. She could often be found at the game table playing Bridge and Bunco with her friends. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Wellston and the Fairgreens Country Club, as well as various other clubs and organizations in which she was very active over the years. Joan is survived by her sister, Sue Dyer of Winter Park, Florida, along with several nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to her devoted caregivers, Georgia Royster, Mandy Leach, Danielle Collins and Jessica Mitchell. Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wilbur E. Ward, Jr. in 2016; and siblings, William J. Gesling, Martha Gesling Weber and Mary Lou Payne Spangenburg. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston with John Pelletier, CLP officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funerahome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019