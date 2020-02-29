|
|
Joan Hannan
Pleasantville - Joan Hannan, age 92 of Pleasantville, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 29th, 2020 surrounded by her family at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 6, 1927 in Marion to the late Arthur and Fanny Case Felkey. She attended the Little Country Church, enjoyed horses, and even started the 1st 4H horse club in all of Fairfield County. Joan loved spending time with her family, especially helping coach from the bleachers while watching them play sports. She was also happy to see OSU win last Thursday. Joan's personality and love for life will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Jeff) Hutchison and Melonie (Terry) Furnish; grandchildren, Jill (Joe) Erb and Lance (Tina) Hutchison; great grandchildren, Lindsey (Anthony) Unger, Amanda (Brent) Erb, Sara Jo (Justin) Hershberger, and Landon (Tayler Arndt) Hutchison, great great grandchildren, Abigale Erb, Julien Erb, Kentlee Hershberger, Kipley Unger, Jordyn Hershberger, Maelee Erb, Landry Unger, Jessa Hershberger; sister-in-law, Dotti Douglas; great nephew, Randy Hannan; meals on wheels friend, Ester Fanning; and 4 legged friend, Mattie.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Fred Hannan.
A funeral service will take place at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home on Monday, March 9th at 10:30AM. Family and friends may call from 1PM until 5PM at the funeral Home on Sunday. Burial will follow the service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Donations in Joan's name can be made to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Dept. 2925 Lancaster Thornville Rd NE, Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 5, 2020