Joan High Clayton
Lancaster - Joan High Clayton, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on November 19, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late Melvyn Lynn High and Bertie Clarissa Young High in Moundsville, West Virginia.
Joan attended and graduated from Bethany College and West Liberty College training as a teacher with an emphasis in English. Joan taught elementary school for several years prior to devoting herself to her family. Joan was a passionate reader and continuously sought to expand her horizons through reading. Joan was a talented artist, previously displaying paintings in local WVA art shows. Joan loved to play bridge and especially enjoyed the companionship and intellectual stimulation from her bridge partners. Joan was instrumental in initiating the Memorable Moments in Music in the entire West Virginia school system by writing and originating broadcasts by radio. Joan was a member of the Elizabeth Circle at the First United Methodist Church, and particularly enjoyed her work with the Fairfield Heritage Association, Fairfield County Twig and by volunteering at her childrens' schools throughout the years. Singularly, Joan was devoted to and adored her children, grandchild and many dear and cherished family and friends.
Joan is survived by her beloved daughters, Amy Catherine Clayton of Columbus and Ann Clarissa "Casey" Clayton of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and her most cherished granddaughter, Catherine Carteret Clayton Weis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee "Doc" Clayton, beloved cousins and parents.
A funeral service will be held at 5 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 163 E. Wheeling, ST, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130, officiated by Rev. Dr. Brain Jones. Family and friends may visit from 2 PM until the time of service. A graveside service will take place at a later date at the Riverview Cemetery, Moundsville, W.VA.
Memorials may be made in Joan's name to McDowell RD Parent's Support Group, 4218 McDowell RD, Grove City, OH 43123, or to the First United Methodist Church.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019