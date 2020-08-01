Barbara Joan Kerns
LANCASTER - Barbara Joan Kerns 88 of Lancaster, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born May 1, 1932 in Hardin County, Ohio to the late John and Marjorie Parthemore Lowe.
She was a graduate of Kenton High School and Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
Joan was a retired registered nurse for Dr. David Dunbar's office. She was a member of Fairfield Christian Church.
Joan is survived by sons, Michael (Christy) Kerns, Stephen (Cindy) Kerns all of Lancaster, Ohio, Darin (Stephanie) Kerns of Brownstown, Michigan and twin daughters, Gina (David) Rawls of Terre Haute, Indiana and Lisa (Don) Sain of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Sydney, Alyssa, Helena, Jarod and Cayman; great grandchildren, Lorilei, Dominic and Addyson; brother, Morris Lowe of Kenton, Ohio; sisters, Wilma Jean Cline of Sandusky, Ohio, Doris (George) Libben of Port Clinton, Ohio, Marilyn Marie Kindle of Ada, Ohio and Brenda Kay (Larry) Andrews of Wapakoneta, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Pastor David Kerns, parents and brothers, Richard, Neil and Ted Lowe.
In light of the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N.COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Memorial gifts may be given to Fairfield Christian Church, 1965 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.