Joan Kraft
Lancaster - Joan L. Kraft, born August 25th, 1932 in Wooster Ohio, passed away on October 27, 2019 at the superior age of 87. She graduated from Newark High School and Fairfield County Hospital School of Nursing. She was well known in the Lancaster community and she's likely given you a flu shot or vaccine. She worked as a registered nurse for Dr. Harold Schwendeman where she poked patients for over 32 years. She also worked for the Lancaster Health Department for 7 years. Joan was also seen around town, attending many sporting events with her gregarious husband Bob Kraft who preceded her in death in 2004. The two were avid supporters of local athletics and their hometown eateries. Joan enjoyed china painting, yoga, reading, watching professional sports, and going out with her "lunch bunch" crew. She loved spending time with her best friend, Jane Schwendeman - the two fondly coined "Thelma & Louise".
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Kraft, son, Craig, Parents, Verl and Fern Boyd and brother, Donald Boyd and his wife Colleen.
She is survived by her son Cris, married to Sharon (Clum) from Pickerington, Ohio. They have two daughters, Kasey Anklam (m. Steve Anklam) and Kara Dehus (m. Jacob Dehus). Craig and Tammy (McNichols) have two sons, Jordan Kraft (m. Courtney Kraft) and Brody Kraft. Joan was a great-grandmother to seven kids, Rex, Paige & Miles Anklam, Caleb & Azelle Dehus, Bentley Kraft (Brody) & Kinsley Kraft (Jordan). Joan is also survived by her three siblings, Dorothy Turdo of Newark OH, Karen Richardson (m. Rocky) of St. Petersburg FL, and Richard Boyd (m. Patricia) in Cummins GA.
Special love and thanks to our extended families, the Schwendeman's and the Clum's.
The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the amazing staff at Carriage Court of Lancaster, who made Joan's assisted living stay feel like "home" and were lovingly by her side to the end. Also, thanks to Fairhope Hospice for their loving care.
She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Lancaster Ohio, forever lying next to her beloved Bob.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 1185 Pleasantville Rd., Lancaster, with Rev. Vanessa Myers-Dudley officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Garden. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Joan requested that you make a donation to your local Peewee Football or Little League program to help underprivileged children who may need equipment or money for fees to play their sport.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019