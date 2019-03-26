|
Joan (Burns) Phillips
Lancaster - Joan (Burns) Phillips, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at The Ridge in Lancaster. She was born in Barnesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Glen and Ann (Wineman) Burns.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Lana) Lynn, Douglas (Jeanie) Lynn, Pam (David) Messenger, Gina (Michael) Phillips Stetter, Charles (Saro) Phillips II, and Carl (Bob) Phillips; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Glen "Bud" and Ronnie Burns; sister, Marjorie Coldren; son, Donald Lynn; husband, Chuck Phillips; faithful companion, Don Nutter.
A private graveside service will be held at Zion Ridge Cemetery, Thornville with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Doug Lynn, P.O. Box 420, Thornville, OH 43076.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019