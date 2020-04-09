Services
Lancaster - Joan L. Tipton, age 75 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born in Lancaster on October 19, 1944 to the late Paul and Izetta (Guisinger) Tipton. She was a graduate of St. Mary High School. Joan retired as Bank Officer after 55 years of service with Chase Bank. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church.

Joan is survived by her siblings, Larry Tipton and Terry Tipton; nieces, Christie (Greg) Chase and Kym (Gene) Beck; 4 great nephews, Darrick, Coleton, Brody, and Bryce Chase; 3 great nieces, Alyssa and Sydney Beck, and Kellie McQuary; aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kenneth Tipton.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, private Funeral Liturgy will take place with interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
